Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $97.10

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.10 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 97.16 ($1.14), with a volume of 46473445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.16 ($1.22).
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.68. The company has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
