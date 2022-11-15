Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $97.10

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.10 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 97.16 ($1.14), with a volume of 46473445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.16 ($1.22).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.59) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.36) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.94) to GBX 120 ($1.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.53) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.55 ($1.69).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.68. The company has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

