Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 152,468 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 22.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

