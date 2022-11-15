Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VOD. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Vodafone Group Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.72) to GBX 143 ($1.68) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.64) to GBX 215 ($2.53) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.83.
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $19.05.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
