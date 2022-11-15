Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 2,748 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $164,962.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,459,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $60.51.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in TransMedics Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 280,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

