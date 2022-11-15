Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 2,748 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $164,962.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,459,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of TMDX opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $60.51.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
