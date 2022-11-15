Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 246,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conversant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

NYSE WD opened at $83.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.25. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.