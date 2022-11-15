Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $15.95. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Warby Parker shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 1,869 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WRBY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $76,994.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 in the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 285,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,337,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

