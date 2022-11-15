Warner Music Group (WMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

WMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,362,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth $6,843,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,137 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

