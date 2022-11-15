West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.17 and last traded at $81.89. Approximately 80,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,677% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Fraser Timber (WFTBF)
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.