West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $81.17 and last traded at $81.89. Approximately 80,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,677% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.04.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.