West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.40. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

West Shore Bank Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

About West Shore Bank

West Shore Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West Shore Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts checking, saving, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include auto, recreational, personal term, commercial real estate, small business administration, municipal, business term, and home mortgage and equity loans; business lines of credit; and letters of credit.

