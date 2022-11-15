Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.62. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 348.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 405,458 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xencor by 60.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 185,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

