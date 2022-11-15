Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.43.

XPOF opened at $21.71 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08.

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 183.1% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 108.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $2,512,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

