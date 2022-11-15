Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading 3.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Xponential Fitness traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 1,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 252,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other Xponential Fitness news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 23,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

