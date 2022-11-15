YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on YETI to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.06.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Up 0.5 %

YETI stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

About YETI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Capital World Investors raised its position in YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.