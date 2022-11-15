Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Zevia PBC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of ZVIA opened at $3.72 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $116,948.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,637.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $116,948.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,331,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,637.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 33,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $149,280.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,189.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,657 shares of company stock valued at $426,914 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Zevia PBC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 643,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 228,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at $143,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

