Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 45 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath bought 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($176.09).
Zotefoams Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £160.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,750.00. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 448 ($5.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.46.
Zotefoams Company Profile
