Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Gary McGrath Purchases 45 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) insider Gary McGrath bought 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 333 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($176.09).

Zotefoams Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 330 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £160.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,750.00. Zotefoams plc has a 52-week low of GBX 233 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 448 ($5.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 286.46.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

