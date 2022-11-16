10,035 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth $285,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $719,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 77.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $286,000.
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance
Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.
