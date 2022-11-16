106,190 Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 106,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 288,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of NYSE S opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $75.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

