10,821 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,296 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

WES stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

