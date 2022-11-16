11,524 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. CWM LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Range Resources Price Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.