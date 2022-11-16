11,929 Shares in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Mattel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 901,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Mattel by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 128,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 828,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

