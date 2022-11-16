12,694 Shares in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

Several analysts have commented on AERI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

