1,902 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Adtalem Global Education Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.