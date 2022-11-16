1,902 Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

