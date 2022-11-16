2,198 Shares in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in TransMedics Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.55. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $60.91.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,570 shares of company stock worth $4,191,915 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

