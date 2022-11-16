25,435 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bought by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,435 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Microsoft by 25.2% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,149 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,461 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 171,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 384.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

