30,645 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $179,000. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADV opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.