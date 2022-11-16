33,976 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENOV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Enovis Price Performance

About Enovis

Shares of ENOV opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $157.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

