37,149 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 37,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enovis by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter worth $288,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis Profile

ENOV stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $157.71. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

