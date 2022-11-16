5,136 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 546.1% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after buying an additional 408,066 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 150.0% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 63.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.45.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -134.92 and a beta of 1.26.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.