52,731 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBRA. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.