5,679 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,679 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $365,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after buying an additional 911,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 505.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,576,000 after buying an additional 698,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

