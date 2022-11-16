7,816 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after buying an additional 2,227,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after buying an additional 257,896 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

