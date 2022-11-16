ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1,691.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

ABM Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $108,403.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at $902,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ABM stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.13. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

