abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has GBX 195 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

SLFPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 168 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $178.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.51.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.