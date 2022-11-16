Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Adient by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $43,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

