Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,191,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 419,494 shares of company stock valued at $55,093,445. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE:WMS opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.09.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

