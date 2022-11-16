Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 179,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

AEIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

