Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Alarm.com stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.49. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

A number of analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $833,838.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,108. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.