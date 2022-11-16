Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 112,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 259,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $46.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

