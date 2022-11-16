Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$67.33.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$62.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.81. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$63.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$24.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.07 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.902195 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.07%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

