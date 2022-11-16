ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

