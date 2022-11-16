Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after buying an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,175,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,060,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,189 shares during the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $315,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.26.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Altice USA had a net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

