Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,153,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after purchasing an additional 684,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189,042 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Amkor Technology Trading Up 8.8 %

In other news, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Farshad Haghighi sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,260 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,840. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

