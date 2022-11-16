Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 14.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after acquiring an additional 801,454 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

