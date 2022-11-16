Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $107,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

