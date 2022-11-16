Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130,124 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.9% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $394,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

