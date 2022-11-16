Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,920 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 881,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 351,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 675,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

