Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 78,409 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,643 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78,409 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 7.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average of $257.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

