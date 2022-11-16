Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Citigroup raised Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. Analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.