AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,779 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,425.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,287.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,171.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.