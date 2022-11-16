Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 881,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $120,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 351,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,024,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 675,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 73,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

