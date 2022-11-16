Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,998 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $115,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 208.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMO opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.33.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

BMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

